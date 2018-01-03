Sensex zooms over 100 points as manufacturing PMI rises to 5-year high

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex zoomed over 100 points in the opening trade after India's December manufacturing sector rose to 54.7 from 52.6 in November on the back of robust improvement in the health of the sector since December 2012.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 33,929.61 points and touched a high of 33,970.61 points and a low of 33,885.22 points. The Sensex is trading at 33,907.83 points up by 95.57 points or 0.28 percent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,482.65 points after closing at 10,442.20 points.

The Nifty is trading at 10,474.45 points in the morning.

The 30-share BSE index was trading higher by 118.78 points or 0.35 percent at 33,931.04 at 1100 hours.

The 50-share Nifty was also trading up by 44.90 points or 0.43 percent at 10,487.10.

Major gainers were ICICI Bank 1.97 percent, Adani Ports 1.35 percent, BhartiAirtel 1.23 percent, Reliance 1.11 percent and SBIN 0.94 percent.

TCS, Coal India Mahindra & Mahindra, Yes Bank, L&T, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Tata Steel also gained up to 1 percent in morning session.

However, Dr Reddy's fell the most by 2.5 percent, Tata Motors by 0.98 percent and ONGC by 0.96 percent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 33,812.26 points.