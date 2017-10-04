close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex zooms over 250 points after RBI policy outcome

Major stocks that rose include Sun Pharma, ITC, RIL, Dr Reddy's and Kotak Mahindra Bank, jumping up to 3.47 percent.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 14:59
Sensex zooms over 250 points after RBI policy outcome

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex gained over 250 points while the broader Nifty reclaimed the key 9,900-mark in afternoon trade Wednesday after announcement of RBI's fourth bi-monthly monetary policy review for FY 2017-18.

Headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today left the repo rate - the rate at which the central bank infuses liquidity in the banking system (or lends to banks) - unchanged at 6 percent.

"The decision of the MPC is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 percent, while supporting growth," the RBI said in its bi-monthly monetary policy review.

The BSE Sensex traded at 31,719.48, up 222.10 points, or 0.71 percent. The NSE Nifty hit 9,930.65, gaining 71.15 points, or 0.72 percent.

Major stocks that rose include Sun Pharma, ITC, RIL, Dr Reddy's and Kotak Mahindra Bank, jumping up to 3.47 percent.

Most Asian markets ruled higher. Markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan were closed for a holiday.

In the US, key indices on Wall Street closed at record levels yesterday driven by recovery in manufacturing and expectations of strong global growth.

Share outflow from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued at net worth Rs 693.03 crore yesterday, showed provisional data from exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares net Rs 1,552.41 crore.

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketStocksRBIRBI Monetary policy review

From Zee News

Rajnish Kumar appointed new SBI chairman
Companies

Rajnish Kumar appointed new SBI chairman

Dharmendra Pradhan urges states to slash VAT on fuel
Personal Finance

Dharmendra Pradhan urges states to slash VAT on fuel

RBI maintains status quo; cuts growth forecast to 6.7% in FY18
Economy

RBI maintains status quo; cuts growth forecast to 6.7% in F...

RBI monetary policy review: 10 major highlights
Personal Finance

RBI monetary policy review: 10 major highlights

Expert views: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged as expected
Economy

Expert views: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged as expected

RBI fourth monetary policy review for 2017-18- Full text
Economy

RBI fourth monetary policy review for 2017-18- Full text

Global IT spending to hit $3.7 trillion in 2018
Companies

Global IT spending to hit $3.7 trillion in 2018

Excise duty cut on petrol, diesel adds to fiscal concerns: Nomura
Economy

Excise duty cut on petrol, diesel adds to fiscal concerns:...

Excise duty cut: Petrol price down Rs 2.5 a litre, diesel by Rs 2.25
Personal Finance

Excise duty cut: Petrol price down Rs 2.5 a litre, diesel b...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video