close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex zooms to all-time high of 31,450

The BSE Sensex zoomed to all-time high of 31,450 in late morning trade.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 11:53
Sensex zooms to all-time high of 31,450

Mumbai: The flagship Sensex on Thursday rallied 211 points to hit an all-time high of 31,494, lapping up a series of market-friendly measures taken by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Yesterday, the regulator Sebi relaxed entry norms for overseas investors, rationalised 'fit and proper' criteria as also simplified other requirements.

Sensex made a strong recovery of 136 points at opening on the back of a slew of steps by regulator Sebi to make markets more attractive for investments.

Asian cues remained mixed.

The 30-share index rebounded by 136.27 points, or 0.44 percent, to 31,419.91. Realty, metal, power and auto were in the positive zone, rising by up to 1.09 percent.

The gauge had lost 27.93 points in the previous two sessions.

The NSE Nifty also moved up by 33.85 points, or 0.35 percent, to 9,667.45.

Among a host of key decisions yesterday, Sebi relaxed its takeover norms for restructuring listed companies with stressed assets, which is expected to bolster efforts in fight against bad loans.

Some short covering helped stocks too bounce back.

Major contributors to the recovery were HDFC Ltd, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Sun Pharma and Axis Bank, gaining up to 1.37 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.18 percent while Shanghai Composite rose 0.72 percent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.10 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.27 percent down yesterday.

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

BSENSEStock marketStock updatestock market news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Economy

India farm protests push for rise in edible oils import tax

Takata to file for bankruptcy Monday, SMFG to provide bridge loan: Sources
International Business

Takata to file for bankruptcy Monday, SMFG to provide bridg...

Amazon&#039;s grocery push playing catch up with Chinese e-commerce giants
International Business

Amazon's grocery push playing catch up with Chinese e-...

International Business

Taiwan`s Foxconn says Toshiba deal `not over`

Mypetrolpump – This Bengaluru firm is 1st in India to deliver diesel at home
Companies

Mypetrolpump – This Bengaluru firm is 1st in India to deliv...

Lawsuit filed against Infosys in US by former immigration head
Companies

Lawsuit filed against Infosys in US by former immigration h...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video