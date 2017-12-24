Seven of 10 most valued companies add Rs 63,751 crore in mcap

New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 63,751.48 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS and Maruti Suzuki emerging as the biggest gainers.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Maruti, HUL, SBI, ONGC and Infosys saw rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC and HDFC suffered losses.

The m-cap of TCS zoomed Rs 17,601.88 crore to Rs 5,05,333.64 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top- 10 firms.

Maruti's market valuation soared Rs 16,199.04 crore to Rs 2,93,025.21 crore and that of ONGC jumped Rs 13,539.06 crore to Rs 2,48,194.77 crore.

The m-cap of SBI surged Rs 6,128.76 crore to Rs 2,76,096.24 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) advanced by Rs 5,735.87 crore to Rs 2,92,561.75 crore.

Infosys' valuation went up by Rs 3,434 crore to Rs 2,38,519.78 crore and HDFC Bank added Rs 1,112.87 crore to Rs 4,85,870.22 crore.

On the other hand, the m-cap of HDFC fell by Rs 2,315.73 crore to Rs 2,72,832.23 crore and that of ITC dipped by Rs 1,706.35 crore to Rs 3,20,976.47 crore.

RIL's valuation dropped by Rs 886.69 crore to Rs 5,81,732.30 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, Maruti, HUL, SBI, HDFC, ONGC and Infosys.

Over the last week, the Sensex notched up significant gains of 477.33 points, or 1.42 per cent. The Nifty was up 159.75 points, or 1.54 per cent.