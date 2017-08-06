close
Seven of top-10 companies add Rs 40,799 cr in mcap

Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 40,799.71 crore in market valuation last week, led by RIL that emerged as the biggest gainer

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 13:03
Seven of top-10 companies add Rs 40,799 cr in mcap

New Delhi: Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 40,799.71 crore in market valuation last week, led by RIL that emerged as the biggest gainer.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, HDFC Bank, SBI, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India and ONGC witnessed addition in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while ITC, HDFC and Infosys suffered losses.

The m-cap of RIL surged Rs 9,186.15 crore to Rs 5,27,594.19 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 entities.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped Rs 8,181.68 crore to Rs 2,57,982.53 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared Rs 7,657.15 crore to Rs 4,82,926.90 crore.

SBI's m-cap advanced by Rs 5,395.03 crore to Rs 2,63,665.98 crore and Maruti added Rs 4,735.11 crore to Rs 2,34,979.02 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank gained Rs 3,270.44 crore to Rs 4,61,272.48 crore and that of ONGC went up by Rs 2,374.15 crore to Rs 2,13,737.53 crore.

In contrast, ITC's m-cap slumped Rs 12,769.91 crore to Rs 3,41,443.06 crore.

HDFC lost Rs 8,107.83 crore to Rs 2,76,032.53 crore from its valuation and Infosys (Rs 2,871.18 crore to Rs 2,26,329.44 crore).

RIL retained the numero-uno status in the list of top-10 firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, Maruti, Infosys and ONGC.

Last week, the Sensex managed to sign off with gains for the fifth straight week by rising 15.53 points, or 0.04 per cent. NSE Nifty too ended up 51.90 points, or 0.51 per cent. 

TAGS

market capIndustries Ltd (RIL)TCSHDFC BankSBIHULMaruti Suzuki IndiaONGCSensex

