close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SFIO developing early warning system to detect corporate frauds

The government's white-collar crime investigation agency SFIO is developing a new system for early detection of corporate frauds and to safeguard gullible investors from fly-by-night operators.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 19:02

New Delhi: The government's white-collar crime investigation agency SFIO is developing a new system for early detection of corporate frauds and to safeguard gullible investors from fly-by-night operators.

The new system would also trawl social media platforms for leads on any possible fraud-in-making.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which comes under the Corporate Affairs Ministry, floated a tender earlier this month for selection of a 'managed service provider' to develop this 'Early Warning System' (EWS), calling for bids to be submitted by May 31.

A revised notice has been issued now, extending the last date for bid submission to July 10.

The idea of developing an EWS was first floated in 2009 after the Satyam fraud came into light.

The new system would leverage MCA 21 database as primary data along with data available from other regulatory organisations and external sources including social media, that help in detecting potential frauds.

It would generate the data that helps in raising red flags and alerts using business intelligence and analytics capabilities. It would help in protecting investors from getting exploited by the deceitful companies or persons.

Besides, it would help in identifying companies for further examination, scrutiny or detailed investigation by Registrar of Companies (ROCs), other offices of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, or by the SFIO.

The system would safeguard against disruptions caused by corporate fraud events, by proactively monitoring the operations of the companies, through the statutory reporting mechanisms and other data available in the public domain.

Earlier in December, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal had said the SFIO is in the process of developing an EWS and a consulting agency has been engaged to prepare the conceptual framework.

TAGS

SFIOSerious Fraud Investigation OfficeEarly Warning SystemCorporate Affairs Ministry

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

CCI approves Aceville's stake acquisition in Flipkart
Companies

CCI approves Aceville's stake acquisition in Flipkart

75% employers not comfortable with work-from-home option: Study
Economy

75% employers not comfortable with work-from-home option: S...

Indian Railways contemplating Rajdhani Express-like superfast train; Delhi-Mumbai in just 12-13 hours
Economy

Indian Railways contemplating Rajdhani Express-like superfa...

20-25 lakh jobs will be created in IT sector in 4-5 years: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Companies

20-25 lakh jobs will be created in IT sector in 4-5 years:...

Tata Motors Q4 net profit down 16.79% to Rs 4,336.43 crore
Companies

Tata Motors Q4 net profit down 16.79% to Rs 4,336.43 crore

&#039;Bill to address bankruptcy in financial sector in next Parliament session&#039;
Economy

'Bill to address bankruptcy in financial sector in nex...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video