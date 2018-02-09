हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
SGX Nifty falls over 200 points, suggests negative opening in domestic markets

Japan`s Nikkei sagged 3 percent, en route for a weekly loss of 8.6 percent.

Updated: Feb 09, 2018, 07:48 AM IST
Comments
New Delhi: Domestic market are expected to extend losses, tracking Asian markets, that tumbled on Friday after Wall Street shares suffered yet another big slide amid worries over rising bond yields. Perceived havens such as the yen and Swiss franc though drew demand amid the turmoil.

Japan`s Nikkei sagged 3 percent, en route for a weekly loss of 8.6 percent. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.8 percent.

At 7:45 am (as on Friday, 09-Feb-2018 10:08 AM, Singapore Time), the SGX Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty50’s movement on Singapore Stock Exchange, was trading at 10,354.00, down 207 points .

Domestic equities on Thursday heaved a sigh of relief after corporate earnings and Asian markets optimism broke the seven-day losing streak, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ending in the green.

The BSE flagship index Sensex jumped over 330 points, or 0.97 percent, to close at 34,413.16 -- its biggest single- session gains in two weeks. The 30-share pack had lost 2,200.54 points in the last seven sessions amid negative domestic and global cues.

The NSE Nifty too recovered over 100 points, or 0.96 percent, to end at 10,576.85.

