Six of 10 most valued companies add Rs 76,383 crore in m-cap

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued Indian companies surged Rs 76,382.8 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and TCS stealing the show with maximum gains.

While ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, ONGC and SBI suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Infosys saw gains.

RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 25,235.21 crore to Rs 5,55,174.77 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

The m-cap of TCS soared Rs 21,363.45 crore to Rs 4,89,435.48 crore and that of HDFC Bank surged Rs 13,992.34 crore to Rs 4,78,930.85 crore.

HUL's valuation advanced by Rs 8,896.01 crore to Rs 2,69,823.90 crore and that of HDFC rose by Rs 4,035.59 crore to Rs 2,81,582.08 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys went up by Rs 2,860.2 crore to Rs 2,14,056.80 crore.

On the other hand, ONGC's valuation slumped Rs 4,619.97 crore to Rs 2,18,293.33 crore.

SBI saw its m-cap drop by Rs 3,625.46 crore to Rs 2,17,916.11 crore and that of Maruti slipped Rs 1,137.34 crore to Rs 2,37,803.46 crore.

The m-cap of ITC dipped by Rs 243.67 crore to Rs 3,23,902.24 crore.

In the ranking of most valued firms, RIL continued to remain at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, ONGC, SBI and Infosys.?

Both indices rose last week, with the Sensex adding 618.47 points or 1.94 per cent, and NSE Nifty soaring 187.75 points or 1.88 per cent.