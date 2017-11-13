SpiceJet shares soar nearly 5% after September quarter earnings

New Delhi: SpiceJet's scrip on Monday rose by nearly 5 percent after the company reported a 79 percent increase in net profit for the three months ended September.

Shares of the company jumped 4.78 percent to end at Rs 149.10 on BSE. Intra-day, it gained 7.94 percent to Rs 153.60.

In terms of equity volume, 72.54 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE during the day.

SpiceJet today reported a 79 percent increase in net profit to Rs 105.28 crore for the three months ended September as higher passenger revenues and fall in expenses bolstered the bottom line.

Staying in the black for the 11th straight quarter, the no-frills airline recorded a higher total income of Rs 1,838.49 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The airline's net profit climbed to Rs 105.28 crore in the latest September quarter from Rs 58.91 crore in the year- ago period, according to a filing to the stock exchange.

This is also the carrier's highest ever second quarter profit.