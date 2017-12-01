हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Stock market opens in green

The Sensex touched a high of 33,279.99 points and a low of 33,233.27 points in the trade so far.

IANS| Updated: Dec 01, 2017, 09:53 AM IST
Mumbai: Key Indian equity market indices opened in the green on Friday after India`s GDP growth recovered to 6.3 per cent during July-September.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 116.27 points or 0.35 per cent higher during the early session.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 32.30 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 10,258.85 points.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 33,247.66 points, was trading at 33,265.62 points (at 9.18 a.m.) in the early session, higher 116.27 points or 0.35 per cent from Thursday`s close at 33,149.35 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,279.99 points and a low of 33,233.27 points in the trade so far.

 

