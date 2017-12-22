Stock market opens in green on positive Asian cues

Mumbai: Broadly positive Asian markets, along with bargain hunting lifted the stock markets market during the early-morning trade session on Friday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 77.49 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 33,833.77 in early session today

At 9.30 a.m., the broader 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,464.95 points, up by 24.65 points or 0.24 per cent.

Healthy buying trend was witnessed in capital goods, automobile, banking and oil and gas stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex touched a high of 33,854.64 points and a low of 33,767.73 points during the intra-day trade so far.

The BSE market breadth was bullish as 1,379 stocks advanced as compared to 525 declines.