Stock market outlook: Inflation, oil price to guide markets this week

New Delhi: Indian stock market will take leads from inflation numbers for October and trend in global oil prices this week, say experts.

Market observers also believe that the rupee's value against the US dollar will also impact investors' risk-taking appetite.

Companies like Adani Ports, Idea Cellular, NTPC, Tata Chemicals, Bank of Baroda, GAIL (India), Godrej Industries, NMDC, SpiceJet, United Bank of India, Sun Pharmaceutical and Tata Global Beverages are expected to announce their quarterly results in the coming trade week.

Meanwhile, industrial production grew at a slower pace of 3.8 percent in September, mainly due to subdued performance of the manufacturing sector coupled with contraction in output of consumer durables.

Over the last week, the Sensex recorded a fall of 371 points, or 1.10 percent, and the NSE Nifty 130.75 points, or 1.25 percent.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) declined by 371 points, or 1.10 percent, to close at 33,314.56 points.

Similarly, the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) receded by 130.75 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 10,321.75 points.

