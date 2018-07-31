हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Stock Market: Sensex down 100 points; Nifty slips below 11,300

Ending their good their over the last week, the BSE Sensex on Tuesday opened 100 points below while NSE's Nifty slipped down to 11,300. The Indain benchmark indices has closed at a record high in Monday's trade.

Stock Market: Sensex down 100 points; Nifty slips below 11,300

MUMBAI: Ending their good their over the last week, the BSE Sensex on Tuesday opened 100 points below while NSE’s Nifty slipped down by 27.30 points. The Indain benchmark indices has closed at a record high in Monday’s trade.

The Sensex opened at 37394.26, and the Nifty at 11292.20. Top losers included HDFC, ICICI Bank, Adani Port, L&T, Tata Steel.

Meanwhile, the Rupee declined by two paise to 68.69 against the US dollar in early trade today due to month-end dollar demand amid weakness in the domestic equity market.

Traders turned cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy committee's (MPC) meet outcome, scheduled on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Rupee fell 2 paise to 68.67 against the US currency to end its three-session gaining streak. 
 

With agency inputs

 

