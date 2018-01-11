Stock markets open flat on global cues

Mumbai: Stock markets on Thursday opened flat, remaining cautious before the beginning of the quarterly earnings season and on global cues.

The 30-share index rose by 51.78 points, or 0.15 percent, at 34,484.85, in opening trade with IT, realty, teck, power and auto leading the recovery by rising up to 0.80 percent. The gauge had shed 10.12 points in the previous session following profit-booking at record levels.

Also, the NSE Nifty traded higher by 9.05 points, or 0.08 percent, at 10,641.25 in the opening trade.

On Thursday, Asian markets saw further losses on Thursday, with Tokyo hit by a weaker dollar and Hong Kong coming off a 12-day surge, as the rally that greeted 2018 gives way to profit-taking.

US traders sent all three of New York`s main indexes falling for the first time this year as they were spooked by a report saying Canadian officials increasingly expect Donald Trump to call time on the decades-old NAFTA free-trade pact.

With Agency Inputs