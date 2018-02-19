Stock markets open flat; slip immediately after

New Delhi: Stock markets opened flat on Monday amidst positve global cues but slipped within seconds of the opening bell as investors booked profits in metals, capital goods, oil and gas, and banking stocks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex opened at 34053.95 while the Nifty opened at 10477. At one point, the BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points.

Both the BSE Sensex and Nifty managed to close the week flat at 34,010.76, up 5 points, and 10,452.30 marginally down 2.65 points respectively.

The truncated trading week saw the market resuming on robust note on incessant value buying amid firm global cues and comforting sentiment over the stabilizing economic datas of strong IIP growth and ease in both CPI, WPI inflation.