Stock markets open in green; Sensex 33,900, Nifty above 10,400

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in green on Friday on healthy buying in metals, consumer durables, banking and auto stocks..

The benchmark BSE Sensex is trading above 33,900 while the NSE Nifty is trading above 10,400.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 33,926.59 points and a low of 33,832 points. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 867 advances and 325 declines.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rebounded on Friday as comments from a Federal Reserve official eased worries about faster rate rises in the United States, while the safe-haven yen held on to its gains amid heightened volatility across markets.

Financial markets have fluctuated wildly this month as investors fretted about how fast the Fed might raise rates in the wake of data showing a pick up in US inflation.

On Thursday, the equity indices closed with marginal losses on the back of volatility infused by futures and options (F&O) expiry along with negative global cues and a weak rupee.

The Nifty50 closed lower by 14.75 points or 0.14 percent at 10,382.70 points, while the Sensex fell by 25.36 points or 0.07 percent to close at 33,819.50 points.

