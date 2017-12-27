Stock markets open in green, Sensex still above 34,000

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade on the back of a rally in healthcare, power and oil stocks.

Oil prices surged to the highest level since mid-2015, breaching above the USD 60 a barrel, after a pipeline blast in Libya restricted Opec production.

The 30-share Sensex was up 76.71 points, or 0.22 percent, to scale a new high of 34,087.32, breaching its previous intra-day record of 34,061.88 hit yesterday.

The gauge had gained 254.33 points in the previous two sessions.

The broader Nifty was however flat, up 1.75 points, or 0.01 percent, at 10,533.25.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 34,010.61 points.

With Agency Inputs