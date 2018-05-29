Stock markets open in red on negative Asian cues

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in red on Tuesday on negative Asian markets amidst heavy sell off in banking, healthcare and metal stocks.

Around 9.45 am, the BSE Sensex was down 28.75 points or 0.08 percent at 35,194.23. The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,692.80 points – down by 4.15 points.

On Monday -- the previous trade session -- both the indices closed in the positive territory for the third consecutive session, as the expected on time arrival of the Southwest monsoon over India's mainland as well as a fall in global crude oil prices enhanced investors risk taking appetite.

Consequently, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,688.65 points -- up 83.50 points or 0.79 percent -- from the previous close of 10,605.15 points

Similarly, the barometer S&P BSE Sensex settled in the green. It had opened at 35,074.32 points and closed at 35,165.48 points, higher by 240.61 points or 0.69 percent from the previous close of 34,924.87 points.

