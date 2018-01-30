Stock markets open in red, Sensex drops over 150 points

New Delhi: Benchmark indices opened in red on Tuesday following the Economic Survey for 2017-18, which was tabled in Parliament yesterday.

he benchmark BSE Sensex lost over 162 points in opening trade today on profit-booking in recent gainers amid weak leads from global markets.

The BSE 30-share barometer fell by 162.24 points or 0.45 per cent to 36,121.01 with IT, teck, healthcare, metal, capital goods and banking stocks falling up to 0.68 per cent.

The gauge had gained 232.81 points to close at a new peak of 36,283.25 after scaling an all-time intra-day high of 36,443.98 in yesterday's trade.

Negative global cues along with selling pressure subdued the key indices of the Indian equity market during the early-morning trade session.