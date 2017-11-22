Stock markets open on a higher note

Mumbai: The opened on a positive note on Wednesday. The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 33,569.07 points, touched a high of 33,601.73 points and a low of 33,535.06 points.

The Sensex is trading at 33,599.17 points up by 120.82 points or 0.36 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 33,478.35 points.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,350.80 points after closing at 10,326.90 points.

The Nifty is trading at 10,356.40 points in the morning.