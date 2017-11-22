Stock markets open on a higher note; appreciating rupee keeps mood upbeat

Mumbai: The opened on a positive note on Wednesday on the back of institutional buying, with an appreciating rupee keeping mood upbeat.

The 30-share index spurted by 111.64 points, or 0.33 percent, at 33,589.99. All sectoral indices led by consumer durables and infrastructure, turned green by up to 0.82 percent.

The barometer had scooped up 717.91 points in the previous four sessions.

The NSE Nifty hit 10,364.05, up 37.15 points, or 0.35 percent.

The rupee was trading higher by 14 paise at 64.75 against the American currency in early deals today.