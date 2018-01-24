Stock markets open on negative note

New Delhi: The euphoric run for domestic equities halted on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opening in the negative zone.

The NSE Nifty that breached 11,000 for the first time ever yesterday, opened lower at 11,069.35. Later the Sensex move to a positive region.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 36,161.62 points touched a high of 36,163.68 and a low of 36,085.68 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 36,139.98 points.

The 30-share index settled at 36,139.98, up 341.97 points, or 0.96 percent, breaching its previous record of 35,798.01 reached the day before. The gauge had risen 1,026.96 points in the previous four sessions.

Nifty closed the session with a hefty rise of 117.50 points, or 1.07 percent, at a fresh life high of 11,083.70, bettering its previous record close of 10,966.20 reached in the trade day before.