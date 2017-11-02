Stock markets retreat from record high: 5 reasons that led to the fall

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex on Thursday retreated from record high by closing down 27.05 points at 33,573.22 while the NSE Nifty fell 16.70 points to 10,423.80.

During the day, the flagship Sensex touched an all-time high but lost nerve soon to close down after muted auto sales numbers as investors digested the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting.

The tide turned when foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,038.31 crore yesterday. But domestic institutional investors (DIIs) gave up equities worth a net Rs 667.91 crore, as per provisional data.

Here are five reasons that led to the downfall