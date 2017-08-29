close
Stock markets to remain open tomorrow, say exchanges

Sebi and exchanges are taking stock of the situation continuously and would decide accordingly amid heavy rains and strong winds disrupting normal life in the financial capital.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 22:49
Stock markets to remain open tomorrow, say exchanges

Mumbai: Markets will remain open tomorrow, leading exchanges BSE and NSE said on Wednesday.

Markets regulator Sebi and exchanges are taking stock of the situation continuously and would decide accordingly amid heavy rains and strong winds disrupting normal life in the financial capital.

Officials at both BSE and NSE said several of their employees were still at office as they could not go home because of heavy rains.

Arrangements have been made for them to stay back, including at office or nearby hotels, so that they can resume their duties tomorrow, they added.

A BSE spokesperson said the exchange would remain open tomorrow and that all market segments would function normally.

The exchange would remain open, an NSE spokesperson said.

Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds pummelled Mumbai today, disrupting rail, road and air services, uprooting trees, swamping homes, and bringing the megapolis and satellite towns to their knees.

