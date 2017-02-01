Stocks augment post-Budget presentation
IANS | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 13:26
Mumbai: Positive budgetary announcements, coupled with a strong rupee lifted the Indian equities markets during the mid-afternoon trade session on Wednesday.
The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged by 60.25 points or 0.70 per cent, to 8,621.55 points.
The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 27,669.08 points, traded at 27,937.08 points (at 1.05 p.m.) -- up 281.12 points or 1.02 per cent, from the previous close at 27,655.96 points.
First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 13:26
-
No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
-
H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Representatives; seeks doubling of minimum salary to $ 130,000
-
Here are the key Budget 2017 highlights
-
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Chidambaram helped Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines get loans despite poor financials, alleges BJP
-
Economic Survey 2017 Overview: India's GDP to grow between 6.75-7.5% in FY 2017-18
-
RBI removes withdrawal limits on current accounts
-
Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament
-
18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits
-
Income tax crackdown begins: 87 notices issued, 42 assets worth crores attached under Benami Act
-
What should people expect from budget?
-
Economic Survey 2017: Remonetisation to revive economic growth, says CEA
-
Economic Survey 2017: India should play proactive role in promoting open global markets
-
H1B overhaul: IT cos see costs rise, dearth of skilled workers
-
Economic Survey 2017 pitches for implementation of UBI to provide basic income for all