Stocks augment post-Budget presentation

Mumbai: Positive budgetary announcements, coupled with a strong rupee lifted the Indian equities markets during the mid-afternoon trade session on Wednesday.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged by 60.25 points or 0.70 per cent, to 8,621.55 points.

The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 27,669.08 points, traded at 27,937.08 points (at 1.05 p.m.) -- up 281.12 points or 1.02 per cent, from the previous close at 27,655.96 points.