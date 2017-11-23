Stocks get off to cautious start, IT, realty give support

Mumbai: The stock market made a sedate start on Thursday as the benchmark Sensex rose marginally, leaning on renewed domestic institutional buying.

Technology, IT, realty and healthcare stocks found themselves on the buy list. Positive Asian cues came as early pointers for the market.

The 30-share index traded higher by another 45.15 points, or 0.13 percent, at 33,606.70. Sectoral indices such as technology, IT and realty stocks climbed by up to 0.48 percent.

The gauge had gained 801.11 points in the previous five sessions.

The NSE Nifty too edged up by 18.70 points, or 0.18 percent, at 10,361.

Observers said uninterrupted buying by domestic institutional investors and a firm trend in Asia laid the early pitch.

Infosys, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Hero Motocorp advanced by up to 0.77 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.62 percent while Shanghai Composite edged up 0.59 percent in opening trade today. Financial markets in Japan are closed today for a public holiday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.27 percent lower yesterday.