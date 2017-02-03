Sun TV gets going after court ruling, stock surges nearly 27%

New Delhi: Shares of Sun TV Network jumped nearly 27 percent on Friday to touch a one-year high mark after a special court discharged former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his industrialist brother and promoter Kalanithi Maran and others in the Aircel-Maxis case.

After making a positive opening, the stock climbed 26.6 percent to Rs 698.65 on BSE -- its 52-week high.

At NSE, it soared 26.66 percent to hit a one-year high of Rs 698.75.

In relief to Maran brothers, the court yesterday discharged them as well as others in the Aircel-Maxis deal case of CBI and ED, saying the charges were based on "misreading of official files", speculation and surmises of the complainant.

Special CBI Judge O P Saini said no prima facie case warranting framing of charges against any of these accused was made out on the basis of materials placed on record.