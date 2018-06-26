हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tata Motors

Tata Motors shares fall over 2% as US threaten to impose tariffs on EU cars

Experts believe that Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles exported to the United States may take a big hit if Trump imposes auto tariffs.

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors fell over 2 percent in intra-day trade on Tuesday as US threatened to impose tariffs on European cars.

US President Donald Trump last Friday threatened to slap a 20 percent duty on all cars imported from Europe unless the European Union removed its trade barriers and tariffs on dozens of American products which took effect.

The stock plunged 2.23 percent in to touch a low of Rs 283.40 on BSE. It fell 2.09 percent to Rs 283.35 on NSE. The share has touched a high of Rs 289.70 and a low of Rs 281.50 in intra-day trade so far

Trump's warning comes after the European Union imposed tariffs on USD 3.4 billion in US products, ranging from bourbon to motorcycles, in a tit-for-tat response to US President's decision to slap hefty tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports.

JLR, Britain's biggest automaker, is the company's largest business which contributed nearly 77 percent to Tata Motors' total revenue in the year ended March 31, 2018, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

