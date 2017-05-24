close
Tata Motors shares gain 5% after JLR show

Shares of Tata Motors on Wednesday jumped 5 percent on robust performance of its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 12:48
Tata Motors shares gain 5% after JLR show

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors on Wednesday jumped 5 percent on robust performance of its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

After a positive opening, the company further gained 5 percent to Rs 472.95 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock went up by 5 percent to Rs 473.35.

"After disappointments over the past two quarters, JLR delivered a good set of numbers," Edelweiss Research said in a report.

Robust performance of JLR somewhat helped the numbers, but currency volatilities, which saw the rupee appreciating against the pound, cast some adverse impact on the bottom line. JLR reported a 13 percent jump in retail sales and a 10.1 percent increase in revenues during the reporting quarter.

Tata Motors yesterday reported a 16.79 percent decline in the March quarter net at Rs 4,336.43 crore on slowdown in the domestic business, terming 2016-17 as a year of "homemade misses", and promised to work on execution.

The Tata group company reported a 35 percent drop in 2016-17 post tax profit at Rs 7,454 crore at a consolidated level. Total revenues moved up to Rs 15,206 crore in the fourth quarter from the year-ago's Rs 14,258 crore on a standalone basis.
 

TAGS

Tata MotorsShares of Tata MotorsJaguar Land RoverTata Motors revenueTata Group companydomestic business

