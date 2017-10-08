TCS results, IIP, inflation data to steer market this week

New Delhi: Stock markets this week will take cues from earnings of IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as well as IIP and inflation data, say experts.

"In the near term, September quarter earnings will be the key factor to determine the direction of the market. For the week ahead, IIP and CPI are the key data to watch for," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

TCS will announce its earnings for the September quarter on October 12.

"Among the major economic events this week is the release of the minutes of the last FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Our markets will react on Thursday, not to the minutes per se, but to the reaction of the US markets to the minutes," said VK Sharma, Head Private Client Group and Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Industrial production (IIP) data for August and inflation numbers for September are due on Thursday.

"Going ahead, the focus would be on government measures to alleviate some pains due to GST and of course the earnings announcements," said Sanjeev Zarbade, Vice President - PCG Research, Kotak Securities.

Over the last week, the Sensex rose by 530.50 points, or 1.69 per cent, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced by 191.10 points, or 1.95 per cent.

"Inflation numbers and upcoming earning season should keep investment optimism measured," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Three months after the rollout of the new indirect tax regime, the GST Council on Friday made sweeping changes to give relief to small and medium businesses on filing and payment of taxes, eased rules for exporters and cut tax rates on more than two dozen items.

"Markets are going to heave a sigh of relief on Monday on the back of easing of GST rules. GST rates have been cut on 27 items," Sharma added.