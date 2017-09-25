Top 5 reasons why Sensex plunged over 400 points today

The Sensex dived for the fifth straight session on Monday to close at almost one-month low of 31,626.63 by plunging about 296 points, while the Nifty cracked below the 9,900-mark, tracking negative leads from the global market amid foreign funds outflows.

The benchmark opened with gains at 31,986.40 and regained briefly 32,000-mark to touch a high of 32,016.52. However, it quickly slipped into the red and hit a low of 31,474.56 in tune with weak trend at other Asian markets and lower opening of European shares. Bargain buying in the last hour of the trade helped Sensex recoup part of lost grinds to settle at 31,626.63, down 295.81 points, or 0.93 percent.

The index had fallen 501.32 points in the previous four sessions.

The 50-issue NSE Nifty tumbled 91.80 points, or 0.92 percent, to close 9,872.60 after shuttling between 9,816.05 and 9,960.50.

Below are the reasons why Sensex and Nifty extended losses for a fifth straight session today.

Geopolitical tensions

With global equity markets in risk off mode over Korean tensions, the ongoing weakness has gained more momentum. As global tensions mount with North Korea pushing to a next level of tests with hydrogen bomb, it will be hard for bulls to have a comeback which was as swift as before.

Another Fed rate hike hint

Sentiment was also spoiled by the foreign outflows, supported by the US Fed decision of rolling back its massive stimulus. Federal Reserve has recently hinted rate hike by December and announced unwinding of balance sheet.

Fears of fiscal imbalance

Investors are fretting on the impact on fiscal deficit targets if the government were to go overdrive with economic revival plans. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has promised "appropriate actions" at the "right time" to revive the slowdown-hit economy as growth slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 percent in the June quarter

FII outflows

There was no let-up in foreign selling as Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,241.73 crore last Friday, showed provisional data from the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 521.17 crore.

High valuation

The Indian equity market is trading at a premium to its historic average. However, sounding a note of caution, experts are saying that high stock market valuation driven by excess liquidity is temporary and going forward it will revert to normal levels.