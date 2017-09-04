Trading on MCX halts for 35 minutes

Mumbai: Trading on MCX, the country's leading commodity exchange, was disrupted for about 35 minutes this evening, the company said.

While trading got disrupted from 6.40 pm, it was restored at 7.15 pm, it said.

The company spokesperson told PTI that they are still analysing at the reason behind the stoppage.

"There was disruption in trading on the exchange at 6.40 pm. But it was restored at 7.15 pm. We immediatly redressed the situation and restored it," he said.