Union Budget 2018: Stock markets open in the green, show caution in early trade

NEW DELHI: The stock markets opened on a cautious note hours before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley takes the floor to present Union Budget 2018. The benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices opened in the green, at about 130 points and 40 points up respectively.

Across the breadth of the market, indices were trading between 0.3 to 0.4 percent in the green, soon after trading began.

Early trade volumes indicated that investors are facing a rather cautious morning. On the BSE, only the Capital Goods sub-index saw a significant increase, registering a gain of 2 percent. All other sectoral indices moved within a tight band of plus or minus 1 percent.

Indices across the NSE also held true with this trend.