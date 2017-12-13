Weak economic data pull Sensex down, Nifty slides too

Mumbai: Key stock barometer Sensex fell 105 points today after disappointing economic data forced investors to tighten their exposure.

Surging oil prices and a sluggish trend in Asian markets brought pain, too.

The 30-share gauge declined 104.55 points, or 0.31 percent, at 33,123.44. FMCG, banking and power indices retreated by up to 0.16 percent.

The gauge had lost 227.80 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty slipped 29.60 points, or 0.28 percent, to 10,210.55.

Market mood took a hit after government data, released after trading hours yesterday, showed that industrial production growth hit a 3-month low of 2.2 percent in October and retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 4.88 percent in November.

Investors brushed off another record close on Wall Street and looked forward to the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting outcome today.

Japan's Nikkei shed 0.66 percent while Shanghai Composite was down 0.12 percent in early trade today. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, however, was up 0.22 percent.

Meanwhile, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.49 percent higher yesterday.