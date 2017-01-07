Weekly review: Market gains modestly for the week, Nifty finishes above 8,200-level

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex endeed positive at the first week of calendar year 2017 registeringa modest gain by 132.77 points to 26,759.23, while the broader Nifty finished above the key 8,200-level.

In the event of most global markets closed for extended New Year holidays across the globe, secondlines stocks were star of the week as domestic institutional investors opted for it in the absence of any major trigger pressured by giant rate-cuts by two biggest public sector Banks.

Though banking stocks recovered on expectation of credit growth, continued FII offloading of Indian equties loomed over the sentiment.

The dismal domestic macro numbers including manufacturing PMIs due to demonetisation effect and lack of consensus in GST council meet played spoil sport, while bouyant Chinese manufacturing numbers and subsequent gains in Asian markets kept the market adrift.

Stocks also surged on uncertainty of pace of rate hike in US Fed minutes, only to be bogged down by volatility following selling in IT sector after US lawmakers reintroduced restrictions on use of HIB visas.

For the week, the Sensex gained modestly 132.77 points or 0.50 percent to 26,759.23, and Nifty rose 58.00 points or 0.71 percent to 8,243.80, respectively.

The sensex had gained 718.53 points or 2.76 percent in two weeks.

Buying was led by Realty, ConsumerDurables, Metal, Auto, Oil&Gas, Capital Goods, PSUs, Power, HealthCare, FMCG and Banking sectors. The broadermarket of midcap and smallcap also ended with substantial gains. While IT sectors witnessed profit-booking.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and

foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,880.82 crore during the week, as per Sebi's record including the provisional figure of January 6.

In the broader market, the BSE Mid-Cap index gained 290.38 points or 2.41 percent to settle at 12,321.72. The BSE Small-Cap index gained 394.20 points or 3.27 percent to settle at 12,440.33. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

Among sectoral and industry indices, realty rose by 7.21 percent, followed by consumer durables 5.80 percent, metal 5.24 per cnt, auto 3.71 percent, oil&gas 3.4 percent, capial goods 3.06 percent, power 2.60 percent, healthcare 233 percent, FMCG 0.77 percent and bankex 0.73 percent, while IT fell by 2.90 percent.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, 22 stocks rose and remaining 8 stocks declined during the week.

Tata Steel was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack which rose by 7.31 percent. It was followed by Adani Ports 6.47 percent, ONGC 5.75 percent, Tata Motors 5.61 percent, Maruti 5.45 percent, Bharti Artl 4.77 percent, Asian Paints 5.61 percent, Dr Reddy 3.56 percent and L&T 3.09 percent.

However, Infosys was the biggest Sensex loser, down by 3.88 percent followed by HDFC 3.54 percent, TCS 3.32 percent, SBI 1.52 percent and Reliance 0.69 percent.

The total turnover during the week on BSE and NSE rose to Rs 14,123.73 crore and Rs 84,147.90 crore, respectively, as against last weekend's level of Rs 11,869.82 crore and Rs 77,385.17 crore.

With PTI Inputs