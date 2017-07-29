close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Weekly review: Rupee extends spectacular rebound rally

Extending its spectacular rebound rally, the rupee surged ahead to end at a fresh 2-1/2 month high of 64.15 in a highly volatile forex market following frantic dollar unwinding in the face of fading Fed rate hike rhetoric.

﻿
Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 16:56
Weekly review: Rupee extends spectacular rebound rally

New Delhi: Extending its spectacular rebound rally, the rupee surged ahead to end at a fresh 2-1/2 month high of 64.15 in a highly volatile forex market following frantic dollar unwinding in the face of fading Fed rate hike rhetoric.

A smart record breaking rally in local equities alongside robust capital flows into equities largely backed the trading sentiment.

Though, the home currency encountered some wobble ahead of the FOMC rate decision and remained little shaky early part of the trade as currency traders preferred to stay on the sidelines.

However, ovecoming initial sluggishness, rupee made an incredible comeback during the mid-week trade after the US currency took a big knock amid the Fed indicating it will maintain a slow pace of monetary tightening.

Heavy dollar unwinding by speculative traders in the face of abundant capital inflows supplemented further strength to the local currency.

Bearish traders and investors largely dumped dollar post FOMC outcome with the currency becoming increasingly sensitive to monetary policy speculations, a forex dealer commented.

The home currency resumed substantially lower at 64.41 as against last weekend level of 64.32 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market due to month-end dollar demand from importers and drifted further to touch a low of 64.46.

But, taking a smart U-turn towards the fag-end trade, the local unit bounced back to hit a high of 64.06 - the level not seen since May this year.

It finally settled down at 64.15 after giving back some gains, still showing a handsome gain of 17 paise, or 0.26 percent.

Rupee has appreciated by a solid 45 paise in the last three weeks.

Meanwhile, India's foreign exchange reserves touched a new record high of USD 391.33 billion after it rose by USD 2.27 billion in the week to July 21, aided by increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), RBI data showed.

Foreign funds remained highly bullish on Indian markets and infused worth USD 358.47 mln in local equities as per provisional data from stock exchanges.

The RBI, meanwhile fixed the reference rate for the USD at Rs 64.1483 and Euro at Rs 74.9829, respectively.

In the meantime, International benchmark Brent crude once against power ahead to close above the key psychological USD 50 a barrel mark.

In worldwide trade, the greenback took a sharp plunge to hit fresh multi-month lows against major world currencies during the week after the central bank's cautious and more dovish statements on inflation readings sparked fresh uncertainty over the possibility of a third rate hike this year amid rising political uncertainty.

The dollar index a measure of the US currency against a basket of six trade-weighted peers drifted further to 93.20 as against 93.780 previously.

TAGS

RupeeRupee Vs dollarRupee Vs USDIndia currencyRupee value

From Zee News

Austrian finance minister: fighting tax evasion will be European Council presidency priority
International Business

Austrian finance minister: fighting tax evasion will be Eur...

Companies

SIS raises Rs 351 crore from anchor investors

Pfizer Q1 net down 28.57 % to Rs 57.17 crore
Companies

Pfizer Q1 net down 28.57 % to Rs 57.17 crore

International Business

Singapore slings? Taking on Alibaba, Amazon launches Prime...

Silver prices climbed Rs 100 to Rs 39,250 per kg; gold steady
Bullion News

Silver prices climbed Rs 100 to Rs 39,250 per kg; gold stea...

CBDT dismisses reports of extension in deadline to file Income Tax Return
Personal Finance

CBDT dismisses reports of extension in deadline to file Inc...

Apple is removing VPN services from China App Store - providers
Technology

Apple is removing VPN services from China App Store - provi...

Chinese Yuan exchange rate in line with fundamentals: IMF
International Business

Chinese Yuan exchange rate in line with fundamentals: IMF

Economy

Centre plans to set up petrochemical clusters: Pradhan

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video