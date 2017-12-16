Weekly review: Sensex gains 212 points, Nifty above 10,300

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex advanced for second straight week in row, gaining 212.67 points to close 33,462.97, while the broader Nifty ended above the key 10,300-level to end at 10,333.25.

The stock market maintained its volatile scenario for the second consecutive week, though it managed to building-up on last week gains to inch closer towards all-time highs.

The market started positive note, helped by strong US payroll-data lifting the sentiment, the later two session saw the key indices witnessing heavy sell-off due to rising global oil prices and caution ahead of the release of key macro-numbers of CPI inflation and IIP data in midst of uncertainty on Gujarat elections exit poll-result.

However, indices did a turn-around ahead of exit-poll results, while the string of survey after the market hours showed the ruling BJP sweeping clear victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The fag-end session saw the key indices opening gap-up on investor optimism, as sustained buying spree led the bulls finally winning the battle and the bourses posting good gains for the week.

The Sensex started the week higher at 33,317.72 and hovered between 33,621.96 and 32,886.93 before settling the week at 33,462.97, showing a gain of 212.67, or 0.64 percent.

(The Sensex gained 417.36 points or 1.27 percent in during last week sessions).

The Nifty also resumed the week higher at 10,310.50 and traded between 10,373.10 and 10,141.55 to close at 10,333.25, showing a rise of 67.60 points, or 0.66 percent.

Buying was seen sectors led by Oil&Gas, IT, Auto, Metal, Teck, Banks and HealthCare. While, Realty, Consumer Durables, PSU Bank, FMCG, Power and Capital Goods witnessed profit-booking.

The broader indices of midcap and and smallcap company shares underperformed the frontline indices.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 606.84 crore during the week, as per Sebi's record including the provisional figure of December 15.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 69.64 points, or 0.41 percent, to settle at 16,974.72. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 41.23 points, or 0.23 percent, to settle at 18,170.65.

Among sectoral and industry indices, consumer durables fell by 36.48 percent, realty 1.84 percent, power 1.19 percent, IPO 1.19 percent, capital goods 0.82 percent, and FMCG 0.09 percent, while oil&gas rose by 1.10 percent, auto 0.89 percent, IT 0.81 percent, metal 0.77 percent, teck 0.37 percent, bankex 0.32 percent and healthcare 0.09 percent.

Among the 31-share Sensex pack, 16 stocks fell and remaining 15 stocks rose during the week.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was the top Sensex gainer last week. The stock rose 8.55 percent to Rs 2,372. The company said that the company has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US drug regulator as closure of audit for the Bachupally, Hyderabad facility.

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra rose 6.75 percent to Rs 1,482.65. The company announced that it plans to increase prices of its passenger and commercial vehicles by up to 3 percent effective from 1 January 2018.

It was followed by Lupin 4.86 percent, HDFC 2.62 percent, Adani Ports 2.38 percent, Coal India 2.38 percent, Infosys 2.19 percent and Kotak Bank 1.99 percent.

While, Drug major Cipla was the top Sensex loser last week. The stock fell 4.60 percent to Rs 575.85.

It was followed by Tata Motors DVR 3.04 percent, ICICI Bank 2.29 percent, TCS 2.04 percent, Power Grid 1.72 percent, NTPC 1.50 percent, Asian Paints 1.50 percent, Tata Motors 1.44 percent and L&T 1.31 percent.

The total turnover during the week on BSE rose to Rs 22,617.36 crs as against last weekend's level of Rs 20,873.96 crores and NSE climbed to 1,37,439.25 crores compared to Rs 1,33,750.74 crores previously.