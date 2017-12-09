Weekly review: Sensex rebound 417 points, Nifty above 10,250

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex rebounded 417.36 points for the week to reclaim 33,000-level to finish at 33,250.30, while the broader Nifty ended above the key 10,250-level to conclude at 10,265.65.

The largely under selling pressure trading sessions saw the bulls finally winning the battle lifted due to fundamental strength in the Indian market.

The week started with stocks specifics minor gains while caution loomed due to two-day RBI monetary policy review meet along with fresh macro concerns like Services activity slippage and cut in Fitch ratings impacting the trading momentum.

Despite, RBIs status-quo in policy rate and inflationery concerns affecting the sentiment, bulls emerged victorious on unabated buying by domestic funds as well as retail investors ahead of first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi home state.

Sentiment bolstered after opinion polls gave an edge to the ruling BJP in crucial Gujarat elections, with investors vouching on current government fast phased economic reforms with political stability is vital for positivity in markets.

The Sensex started the week higher at 33,968.02 and hovered between 33,285.68 and 32,565.16 before ending the week at 33,250.30, showing a gain of 417.36, or 1.27 percent.

(The Sensex tumbled 846.30 points or 2.51 percent in previous week session).

The Nifty also resumed the week higher at 10,175.05 and traded in the range of 10,270.85 and 10,033.35 to finish at 10,265.65, showing a rally of 143.85 points, or 1.42 percent.

Across the sector buying was led by ConsumerDurables, FMCG, Oil&Gas, Teck, IT, Auto, Realty, HealthCare, PSUs, Metal, Banks, Capital Goods, IPOs and Power.

The broader market, midcap shares outsmarted the smallcap stocks with substantial gains.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,161.22 crore during the week, as per Sebi's record including the provisional figure of December 08.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 287.09 points or 1.71 percent to settle at 17,044.36. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 194.40 points or 1.08 percent to settle at 18,211.88.

Among sectoral and industry indices, consumer durables jumped by 2.72 percent, FMCG 2.70 percent, oil&gas 2.68 percent, teck 2.61 percent, IT 2.05 percent, auto 1.48 percent, realty 1.36 percent, healthcare 1.21 percent, metal 0.76 percent, bankex 0.75 percent, capital goods 0.74 percent, IPO 0.70 percent and power 0.26 percent.

Among the 31-share Sensex pack, 21 stocks rose and remaining 10 stocks fell during the week.

Bharti Airtel jumped 8.02 percent. Bharti Airtel said that it has through its wholly owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments (Nettle), acquired a strategic equity stake in Juggernaut Books (Juggernaut), a popular digital platform to discover and read high quality, affordable books and to submit amateur writing.

It was followed by HUL 5.21 percent, Maruti 5.03 percent, Infosys 4.49 percent, Tata Motors 2.98 percent, ITC 2.51 percent, Tata Steel 2.37 percent, Tata Motors DVR 2.14 percent, ICICI Bank 1.74 percent and Axis Bank 1.66 percent.

However, Coal India fell by 2.75 percent,followed by Hero Motoco 2.60 percent, Wipro 2.14 percent, Dr Reddy 2.03 percent, M&M 1.44 percent and TCS 1.12 percent.

The total turnover during the week on BSE fell to Rs 20,873.96 crs as against last weekend's level of Rs 21,385.34 crores, While NSE dipped to 1,33,750.74 compared to Rs 1,66,518.45 crs previously.