Weekly Review: Sensex tumble 350 points; Nifty drops below 10,000-level

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex registered sizable fall for the week, lossing 350.17 points to close 31,922.44, while the broader Nifty too dropped below the psychological 10,000 level at 9,964.40 fresh geopolitical tension in Korean peninsula.

The key indices started the week on bullish note with Nifty hitting historic highs lifted by increased liquidity support and expectation of two-day US Fed policy meet would deliver status-quo in rate hike.

It was short-lived as market sentiment bridled by lingering concerns of stock valuation gained leverage, while the US Fed decision to wind down the stimulus and signalling rate hike this year led to FII liquidity concerns and rupee reacting with a tumble.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stimulus assurance to revive the slowdown-hit economy as growth slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 percent in the June quarter impacting the country's fiscal deficit target.

Market across the globe turned cautious as geo-political issues returned following fresh barrage of barbs between US President Donald Trump and North Korean president Kim Jong-un, threatening destruction of North Korea and fresh Hyderogen bomb test in pacific by latter.

The weekend saw the carnage at market as indices tanked on hectic profit-booking witnessing steepest percentage fall since November 2016.

After opening at 32,361.37, the Sensex traded in a range of 32,524.11 and 31,886.09 before closing the week at 31,922.44, showing a loss of 350.17, or 1.09 percent.

The Sensex gained 585.09 pts or 1.85 pct during previous week.

The Nifty started the week at 10,133.10 and marked new life highs at 10,178.95 and a low of 9,952.80. The index closed the week at 9,964.40, lossing 121.00 points or 1.20 percent.

Barring HealthCare sectors which managed to stay positive, Selling was led by Realty, Metal, IPO, Consumer Durables, PSUs, Power, Banks, Oil&Gas, FMCG, Auto, Teck and IT sectors.

The second line shares of midcap and smallcap companies also witnessed substantial selling.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) andforeign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,833.77 crore during the week, as per Sebi's record including the provisional figure of September 22.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 362.85 points or 2.27 percent to settle at 15,609.89. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 394.73 points or 2.37 percent to settle at 16,293.03.

Among sectoral and industry indices, realty declined by 5.39 percent followed by metal 4.57 percent, IPO 3.32 percent, consumer durables 2.92 percent, capital goods 2.27 percent, power 2.16 percent, bankex 2.07 percent, oil&gas 1.90 percent, FMCG 1.10 percent, auto 0.50 percent, teck 0.20 percent and IT 0.06 percent, while only healthcare rose by 0.74 percent.

Among the 31-share Sensex pack, 22 stocks fell and remaining 9 stocks rose during the week.

ICICI Bank slumped by 5.09 percent.

It was followed by SBI 3.73 percent, Tata Steel 3.64 percent, Reliance 3.07 percent, Hero Motoco 2.82 percent, Axis Bank 2.62 percent, Coal India 2.31 percent and L&T 2.27 percent.

While, Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories was the top Sensex gainer. The stock jumped 11.15 percent to Rs 2,456.65 after the company said that the audit of its Custom Pharmaceutical Services facility by the US drug regulator has been completed with zero observations.

It was followed by HDFC 4.54 percent, Cipla 3.96 percent, Wipro 2.90 percent, Tata Motors 2.48 percent and Kotak Bank 1.57 percent.

The total turnover during the week at BSE and NSE rose to Rs 25,207.37 crore and Rs 1,47,214.93 crore, respectively, as against last weekend's level of Rs 18,901.77 crore and Rs 1,45,714.27 crore.