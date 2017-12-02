Weekly review: Sensex tumbles 846 points for the week, Nifty below 10,200

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex tumbled 846.30 points for the week to revisit at 32K-level at 32,832.94, while the broader Nifty ended below the key 10,200- level to close at 10,121.80.

The market saw largely volatile sessions throughout the week, with first three-days trading range-bound possessed by uncertainty over the September quarter GDP data.

Finally, the bounce-back in the GDP growth and the brief short-covering gains during start of the week dismantled by caution as bears silently took control, pressured by surge in country's fiscal deficit figure, while renewed tensions in korean peninsula and F&O expiry added the volatility.

Country's reversing trend in economic growth with GDP data showing an expansion by 6.3 percent in July-September after five-quarter slide, usurped by worries over widening fiscal deficit as it hit 96.1 percent or 5.25 lakh crore of the budget estimate for 2017-18 pressuring banking sector.

The Sensex started the week lower at 33,640.51 and hovered between 33,770.15 and 33,797.78 before settling the week at 32,832.94, showing a loss of 846.30, or 2.51 percent.

(The Sensex gained 364.68 points or 1.09 lower at 10,361.05 and traded in the range of 10,409.55 and 10,108.55 to end at 10,121.80, showing a fall of 267.90 points, or 2.58 percent.

Selling was led by Metals, PSU percent in previous two weeks session).

The Nifty also started the weeks, IT, Teck, Banks, Oil&Gas, Power, Auto, Healthcare, FMCG, ConsumerDurables and Capital Goods. While Realty and IPOs witnessed some buying.

Broader Indices midcap and smallcap company shares also sold off this week.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,471.90 crore during the week, as per Sebi's record including the provisional figure of December 01.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 177.05 points, or 1.05 percent, to settle at 16,757.27. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 7.07 points, or 0.04 percent, to settle at 18,017.48.

Among sectoral and industry indices, Metal declined by 4.00 percent followed by IT 3.14 percent, teck 2.89 percent, bankex 2.69 percent, oil&gas 2.65 percent, power 1.60 percent, auto 1.48 percent, healthcare 1.43 percent, FMCG 0.71 percent, consumer durables 0.70 percent and capital goods 0.46 percent, while IPO rose by 0.60 percent and realty 0.48 percent.

Among the 31-share Sensex pack, 28 stocks fell and remaining 3 stocks rose during the week.

Auto major Tata Motors fell by 6.07 percent, it was followed by SBI 5.93 percent, Infosys 5.09 percent, Tata Motors DVR 4.92 percent, Adani Ports 4.28 percent, Reliance 4.18 percent, Sun Pharma 4.12 percent, Power Grid 3.91 percent, Tata Steel 3.82 percent and ICICI Bank 3.72 percent.

While, Car major Maruti Suzuki India was the top gainer in the Sensex pack last week. The stock rose 1.41 percent to Rs 8,607.55. The company said its total sales rose 14.1 percent to 1.54 lakh units in November 2017 over November 2016.

It was followed by NTPC 0.42 percent and Coal India 0.42 percent.

The total turnover during the week on BSE fell to Rs 21,385.34 crs as against last weekend's level of Rs 21,642.20 crores, While NSE rose to 1,66,518.45 compared to Rs 1,49,893.85 crs previously.