Wipro shares gain over 3% after Sept quarter results

New Delhi: Shares of Wipro on Wednesday rose by over 3 percent after the company reported a 5.8 percent rise in net profit for three months to September.

The stock jumped 3.16 percent to Rs 298.65 on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company went up by 3.19 percent to Rs 299.10.

Wipro Ltd, India's third largest software firm, yesterday reported a 5.8 percent rise in net profit for three months to September but gave a muted guidance for the third quarter earnings.

Its consolidated net profit (attributable to equity shareholders) in July-September at Rs 2,191.8 crore, or Rs 4.52 per share, was higher than Rs 2,070.4 crore, or Rs 4.28 a share, in the same period a year before, the company said in a statement.

On a sequential basis, the profit was up 5.5 percent, according to Indian Accounting Standards.

Its total income fell by about 1.9 percent to Rs 14,134.8 crore and the company said the healthcare segment "continues to be volatile".

IT services revenue in dollar terms grew by 2.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to USD 2.013 billion in July-September, while constant currency sequential growth was 0.3 percent.