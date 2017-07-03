Yes Bank board to consider stock split proposal this month

New Delhi: Private sector Yes Bank will consider the proposal to divide the equity share of the company in a board meeting to be held later this month.

"A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on July 26, 2017 to consider sub-division of equity shares of the bank of the face value of Rs 10 each," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, the bank did not provide any further details on the ratio in which the shares will be divided.

Companies generally go for a stock division to improve liquidity of its shares in the stock market and to make them affordable to the small investors.

Stock of Yes Bank closed 2.15 per cent higher at Rs 1,493.35 apiece on BSE.