close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Yes Bank board to consider stock split proposal this month

Companies generally go for a stock division to improve liquidity of its shares in the stock market and to make them affordable to the small investors.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 18:37
Yes Bank board to consider stock split proposal this month

New Delhi: Private sector Yes Bank will consider the proposal to divide the equity share of the company in a board meeting to be held later this month.

"A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on July 26, 2017 to consider sub-division of equity shares of the bank of the face value of Rs 10 each," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, the bank did not provide any further details on the ratio in which the shares will be divided.

Companies generally go for a stock division to improve liquidity of its shares in the stock market and to make them affordable to the small investors.

Stock of Yes Bank closed 2.15 per cent higher at Rs 1,493.35 apiece on BSE.

TAGS

Yes BankPrivate sectorREGULATORY FILINGStock marketBombay Stock ExchangeStock of Yes Bank

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Markets

Sebi issues inspection guidelines for brokers

60 lakh Voda users in Kolkata, Bengal link SIM with Aadhaar
Personal Finance

60 lakh Voda users in Kolkata, Bengal link SIM with Aadhaar

Billionloans gets Rs 7-crore funding from Reliance Capital
Companies

Billionloans gets Rs 7-crore funding from Reliance Capital

Rupee hits over 1-month low, plunges 30 paise against dollar
Markets

Rupee hits over 1-month low, plunges 30 paise against dolla...

NSE may need to refile IPO application: Sebi
Markets

NSE may need to refile IPO application: Sebi

Signature Global ropes in Bollywood star Vidya Balan as brand ambassador
Real Estate

Signature Global ropes in Bollywood star Vidya Balan as bra...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video