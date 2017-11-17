Yes Bank, IndusInd to join India's BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped
Drugmakers Lupin Ltd and Cipla Ltd will make way for the two banks, according to a statement from Asia Index Pvt Ltd.
| Last Updated: Nov 17, 2017, 18:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian private sector lenders Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd will join the BSE stock exchange`s 30-member Sensex index, effective Dec. 18, the index provider said on Friday.
Yes Bank has gained nearly a third so far this year, while IndusInd has added more than 45 percent. Lupin has shed 44 percent, while Cipla has gained about 4 percent in 2017.