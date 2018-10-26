हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yes Bank shares

Yes Bank shares crack 15% after Q2 results

Yes Bank shares crack 15% after Q2 results

New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank Friday cracked 15 percent after the company reported a decline of 3.8 percent in net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

After a weak opening, shares of the company further tanked 14.99 percent to Rs 168.60 on BSE. It later recovered most of its sharp early losses and was trading at Rs 186.55, a fall of 5.95 percent.

At NSE, shares of the company slumped 14.99 percent to Rs 168.60.

The stock was the worst hit among the blue chips on both the key indices during the morning trade.

Yes Bank on Thursday reported a decline of 3.8 percent in net profit to Rs 964.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018.

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,002.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Recently, the Reserve Bank refused to extend the tenure of the lender's long-serving MD and CEO Rana Kapoor beyond January 31, 2019.

The bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) reduced to 1.60 percent of its total assets at the end of September. In the comparable period, the same was at 1.82 percent.

Yes Bank sharesYes Bank Q2 resultsYes BankRana Kapoor

