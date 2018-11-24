हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mary Kom

Mary Kom becomes first woman boxer to bag 6 World Championship titles

Mary Kom has become the only female boxer to have won six World Championship titles, surpassing Ireland's Katie Taylor--who has five titles in her tally. 

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@AIBA_Boxing

Ace Indian boxer Mary Kom scripted history on Saturday as she knocked down Hanna Okhota of Ukraine to clinch a record-equalling sixth gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championship in New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. 

The 35-year-old pugilist defeated Okhata via a unanimous decision in the summit showdown of the 48kg light flyweight category event of the tournament. 

With the win, Kom has now become the only female boxer to have won six world titles, surpassing Ireland's Katie Taylor--who has five titles in her tally. 

Besides this, the Manipuri boxer has also equalled the record of Cuban legend Felix Savon as the joint most successful boxer (Men and Women) in the history of World Championships.

On Thursday, Kom had assured a medal for the country after beating North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in the semi-finals to book her place in the finals of the 48kg light flyweight event of the tournament. 

The ‘Magnificent Mary’, who had beaten Kim in their last meeting at the summit clash of the Asian Championships last year,  had last won a World Championship medal in 2010 - a 48kg category gold. 

 

