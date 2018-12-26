Meghalaya miners remain trapped as NDRF resumes rescue operations

Shillong: The rescue operations which were suspended earlier in the day, have been resumed with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team being present at the coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills.

As many as 15 workers are trapped since more than two weeks in a 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine in Ksan area of Lumthari village in the state.

So far, the rescue efforts have failed to extricate any of the labourers, who've been trapped for more than 13 days in the rat hole.

Meanwhile, according to a senior official, the water level in the flooded mine in East Jaintia Hills district has not receded.

On December 13, nearly 20 miners entered the quarry owned by Krip Chullet. After reaching the bottom of the pit, they entered horizontal manholes, often termed as 'rat-holes', as each just about fits one person.

The miners were trapped in the illegal pit after water from nearby Lytein River gushed into the mine. Five persons were able to climb out of the flooded mine, leaving the others behind.