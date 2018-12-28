4-year-old boy goes missing from marriage party in Meghalaya

Tura: A four-year-old boy has gone missing from a marriage party at Bholarbitha village in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, police said on Thursday.

The boy, hailing from Gomaijhora village in Assam, had come to the marriage ceremony with his parents and reportedly went missing around 3 am, they said.

A senior police officer said all aspects in the case are being looked at, including that of kidnapping.

A search for the missing boy was initiated in Phulbari as well as Bogularbhita outposts under Tikrikilla Police Station, the officer said, adding, Assam Police has also been alerted.

"We are not leaving any angle out in the matter. We hope to be able to recover the child soon," Superintendent of Police M G R Kumar said.