BJP appoints observers for Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland

New Delhi: The BJP said on Saturday that they, along with allies have got full majority in Meghalaya, where results have thrown up a hung Assembly and appointed Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons as observers in the state.

The BJP also appointed Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jual Oram as observers in Tripura, where it scored a stunning victory.

In Nagaland, where NDA has scored a victory, Union Minister JP Nadda and General Secretary Arun Singh have been appointed as observers.

The names of observors were announced by Nadda after a meeting of BJP Parliamentary Board.

The party observers will meet the newly-elected MLAs to ascertain their views on government formation.

In Tripura, the party has to decide the name of the next CM.

