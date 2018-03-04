Congress stakes claim to form govt in Meghalaya, party leaders meet Governor

Shillong: Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath on Saturday met Governor Ganga Prasad requesting him to invite the Congress to form the new government in Meghalaya.

"We have already met the Governor and handed him a letter to request him to invite the Congress being the single largest party," Nath said. "We will stake claim to form the government. We are already in touch with other political parties. We are confident of forming the new government," he added.

"The voice of the people should be respected and the BJP winning only two seats has proven that people rejected them," Nath said.

"It is a fractured mandate. Now it is a question of looking at people who would like to look at common agenda acceptable to the state`s people and come together," outgoing Chief Minister Mukul Sangma told IANS.

He retained Ampati seat for the sixth consecutive term and unseated two-time National People`s Party (NPP) candidate Nihim D Shira in Songsak.

Asked if the Congress had sent feelers to other parties and independents to form the new government, Sangma said, "All parties have gone on their own and the regional parties have not shown any pre-poll alliance either with the Bharatiya Janata Party or the NPP."

The ruling Congress emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya and has won 21 seats.

The BJP could win just two seats in Christian-dominated Meghalaya, but its Northeast democratic alliance partner NPP clinched 19. Together they equal the Congress's tally.

On the other hand, United Democratic Party has won six seats, People's Democratic Front four, Hill State People’s Democratic Party two, Nationalist Congress Party one, Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement one and Independent candidate one.

They are likely to play a decisive role in government formation.

(With Agency inputs)