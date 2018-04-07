Constable dies after car driven by Meghalaya minister's son hits bike

SHILLONG: A police constable in Meghalaya was killed after the car of the state's Health Minister A L Hek's son rammed into his motorcycle. The accident took place at Fourthfurlong area in the town last night in the wee hours, police said on Saturday. The incident left another police personnel injured.

28-year-old Aibansharai Nongsiej - who rammed his Mercedes car into the two police personnel - was at the driving seat while the accident happened, East Khasi Hills district SP Davis Marak told PTI.

Constable P D Sangma who is an armed branch jail personnel was rushed to the civil hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead while the other constable who with him on the bike is said to be in critical condition.

Asked he said Aibansharai appeared to be alone in the vehicle when the accident occured and had helped in taking the policemen to the hospital.

The SP said both the vehicles were seized and an investigation is on to find out if the minister's son was in an inebriated condition when he was driving the car.

"We are waiting for a medical report in the case," Marak said.

Hek said his son is cooperating with the investigation in this regards.

(With inputs from PTI)